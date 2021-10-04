﻿CDO village taps social media to promote vax drive

The fourth most populous village here tapped social media to reach out to residents and inspire community action, particularly in Covid-19 response and environment protection.

Barangay Lapasan chairman Julito Ogsimer, a guest at the Cabinet Officers for Regional Development and Security for Region 10 (CORDS X) podcast on Saturday, said their Facebook page, Bag-ong (New) Lapasan, complements their information dissemination on the ground, especially with a good number of residents active on social media.

“Everyday, aside from doing a recorida (mobile public announcement), we also give information through Bag-ong Lapasan to convince them to get vaccinated. We are working on reducing their fears about the vaccine,” he said in the vernacular in the online show hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar.

As of the May 1, 2020 record of the Philippine Statistics Authority, Barangay Lapasan has a population of 39,234, fourth behind Carmen (77,756), Balulang (42,205), and Kauswagan (40,239).

Barangay Lapasan also formed the Task Force Daltans that will monitor the compliance on health protocols.

Ogsimer said enforcers and the police are monitoring movements, especially where there are quarantine control points.

Residents are likewise encouraged to care for the environment through cleanup activities, including coastal areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency