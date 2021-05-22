﻿CDO vax turnout among elderly improves: health exec

The vaccination turnout among senior citizens here has improved following a slump in the aftermath of the death of a 73-year-old vaccinee late last week.

Dr. Lorraine Nery, acting City Health Office chief, said compared to the previous week’s 500 inoculations, they managed to vaccinate 1,314 seniors this week.

Nery admitted that the death of Zoilo Joaquin Borcillo on May 12 had created a scare among seniors that out of the 1,200 targeted vaccinees last week, only 500 came to receive their jab.

Borcillo died shortly after receiving his AstraZeneca shot, but a police medico-legal report said his death was not related to the vaccine but was caused by acute myocardial infarction or heart attack.

Nery said the high turnout this week can be attributed to the local government’s information campaign regarding the real cause of Borcillo’s death.

Nery believes that the senior citizens who initially had doubts were “enlightened” by correct information, reducing their hesitancy from getting inoculated.

“We see the positive outlook of every vaccinees. They improved and maybe they already understand and their fears and (doubts) about the vaccines are gone,” she said.

As of this week, the city’s vaccination among senior citizens is still ongoing.

Data from the Department of Health Regional Office-10 showed that as of May 20 this year, Cagayan de Oro has vaccinated at least 9,598 senior citizens.

In the entire Northern Mindanao, DOH said region said at least 48,183 seniors have been vaccinated in the same period.

Mayor Oscar Moreno said Friday an appeal has been submitted to the national government to increase this city’s vaccine allocation amid the surge in Covid-19 causes here.

Source: Philippines News Agency