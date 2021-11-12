﻿CDO solon’s son, caretaker killed

The son of a congressman here and his companion were gunned down by an unidentified assailant on Thursday afternoon in far-flung Barangay Pagatapat.

Maj. Jerson Estanilla, City Police Station 7 commander, said an investigation is still ongoing to identify the killers of Roland Sherwin Uy, 45; and Samuel Tabalan, the caretaker of the family’s sand and gravel business.

Estanilla said they responded to a report about a shooting at around 1 p.m. at a quarry area in Pagatapat where Uy has a sand and gravel business.

Police later found the two victims dead when they arrived.

Uy is the son of Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Rolando Uy and brother of City Vice Mayor Rainier Joaquin Uy.

The victim was also serving as Carmen’s village councilor at the time of his death.

Rubie Alayuay, Uy’s driver, narrated to the police that he was inside the comfort room at the office at the quarry when he heard the assailant, posing as a prospective customer, asking for the price of gravel delivery.

“I heard someone asking ‘how much was the gravel,’ and then there were gunshots later on. I was so afraid I did not go out of the comfort room and until the person left,” he told reporters in the vernacular.

Calls for justice

Supporters and local officials have sent condolences to the Uy family and called for immediate justice.

In a Facebook post, Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Councilor Ian Nacaya described Uy’s death as a case of “senseless killing.”

“We condemn to the highest degree the brutal and senseless killing in the city considered to be peaceful and friendly. We pray for the earliest resolution of the case and let justice prevail (immediately),” he said.

The Uy family has yet to issue a statement on the incident as of press time.

