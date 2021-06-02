﻿CDO reimposes ‘Barangay Exit Passes’ for crowd control

The local government here has announced on Wednesday the reimposition of Barangay Exit Passes (BEPs) after the city was placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)

Oliver Egypto, head of the Office for Community Affairs (OCA), said the BEPs that were first introduced last year is one of the city government’s measures to control the number of people going out of their houses, for the next 15 days under MECQ.

With designated control numbers for every barangay, the BEPs authorize one person per household to go out to buy essential items.

He clarified that every family has only one BEP and only one person from the family member is allowed to go outside and purchase their necessities and other essential needs.

Egypto said the implementation of BEP since last year has not fully discontinued, but because the city was placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) for a year, it was not strictly observed.

He urged families who lost their BEPs to proceed to the Barangay, as the city government will turn over the access of reprinting and registration system to all barangays.

“If you lost your BEP, go to the barangay. They would identify your pass since they have their inventory. And the barangay will be the one to issue the pass and to generate the system,” he said.

The city government, he added, issued around 300,000 BEPs in the first printing last year.

For those families that relocated to another barangay, he said their BEPs can still be used.

Holders of BEPs signed by barangay chairmen who passed away recently can still be used.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Traffic Administration said they will implement strict monitoring of passengers’ BEPs of public utility vehicles and “motorelas”, the city’s local motorcycle rickshaws.

Source: Philippines News Agency