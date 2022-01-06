﻿CDO people told to stay vigilant amid low Covid-19 cases

A health official here has reminded anew the public not to be complacent amid the prevailing low rate of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the city.

During an online briefer Wednesday, Dr. Teodoro Yu Jr., city health office (CHO) medical officer, said the city’s critical care or health utilization rates remains well within its two-week Alert Level 2 status.

“Our average daily attack rate is at 0.38 percent while our two-week growth rate is at a moderate level. So we ask the public not to be complacent and continually comply with minimum public health standards,” he said.

After two months of single-digit cases late last year, Cagayan de Oro City logged 11 new COVID-19 cases as of January 4.

Yu said nine of the 11 new cases were local index cases while two were local cases with links.

He said the youngest was a three-year-old patient from Barangay Camaman-an while the eldest was a 67-year-old female from Barangay 7.

“All of them display mild symptoms and except for the baby, they are vaccinated and they are isolated in the city’s isolation facilities,” Yu said.

For its part, the Department of Health – Northern Mindanao (DOH-10) has reported that the overall two-week growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the region is at -3.75 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency