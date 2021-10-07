﻿CDO, MisOr local party bets file COCs for 2022 polls

Political leaders of the regional PaDayon Pilipino party and their allies in Misamis Oriental have filed their respective certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the provincial election office on Luna St. here Tuesday afternoon.

The filing of the COCs was led by incumbent Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano, who is on his last term and aiming for the province’s 2nd District congressional seat, and Gingoog City Vice Mayor Peter Unabia, who is eyeing the gubernatorial post.

Their party mates, either seeking reelection or first-timers, are Syramae Emano, Dexter Yasay, Gerardo Sabal III, Marlon Khu, Frederick Khu, Wayne Militante, Leoncio Abejo, and Rey Buhisan.

Unabia’s son, Christian, is seeking reelection as Misamis Oriental’s 1st District representative, while incumbent Vice Gov. Jeremy Jonahmar Pelaez is running for the same position.

Although the Unabias carry the PaDayon Pilipino banner locally, they are also affiliated with the Lakas ng Tao-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), a national party.

“We assured Unabia that we will help him win,” Emano said during the gathering after the filing of the COCs.

Emano said Unabia “will be leading us in the next couple of months to hopefully be able to capture not only victory but services to the people.”

Unabia will likely face off against incumbent City Mayor Oscar Moreno and incumbent Misamis Oriental 2nd District Rep. Juliette Uy for the gubernatorial post should they proceed to file their COCs on or before October 8, since the two have signified their interest for the position earlier this year.

Unabia said before the filing, he has consulted with local chief executives in the province regarding the projects that will be implemented in the barangays.

“Aside from filing my COC, I have also filed my certificate of dedication to serve the people of our province. I also filed my commitment, deep commitment, to serve the people, especially those who are so marginalized, the less privileged,” he said.

In a separate interview, the younger Unabia affirmed that unity is a key element in the effective and efficient delivery of services to the province’s constituency and that his goals will remain the same whoever sits at the provincial capital.

“It won’t matter if my father is the governor or not. I was chosen by the people, and that’s motivation enough for me to give my 110 percent,” the congressman said.

For this city, PaDayon has fielded Phividec administrator Jose Gabriel La Viña to vie for the mayoral post for the second time, after losing in 2019, with incumbent councilor Jocelyn Rodriguez for vice mayor.

The two will likely compete against incumbent 1st District Rep. Rolando Uy for mayor, and incumbent councilor Edna Dahino for vice mayor, all Moreno’s allies.

Dahino filed her COC on October 1 and confirmed Uy will seek the mayoralty but has yet to file his COC this week, along with the latter’s son, Rainier Joaquin Uy, the city’s current Vice Mayor.

Jocelyn’s brother, incumbent 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, will seek re-election, while incumbent councilor Lordan Suan will run for representative in the 1st District. The Rodriguezes’ local political party is the Centrist Democratic Party, which coalesced with PaDayon in 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency