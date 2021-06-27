﻿CDO hospital first accredited center in NorMin under UHC

The JR Borja General Hospital (JRBGH), a hospital managed by the city government here, is the first accredited Out-Patient Department (OPD) consultation center in Region 10 by the Department of Health (DOH) under the Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

City mayor Oscar Moreno announced this accomplishment on Saturday after it was reported by Dr. William Bernardo, acting city health officer and in-charge of the UHC program of the city government.

“This is also one of the reasons why I asked him to head the city health department so that it would harmonize and synchronize our universal healthcare participation,” he said in the online briefer.

According to the DOH, the UHC, also referred to as “Kalusugan Pangkalahatan (KP),” is the provision to every Filipino of the highest possible quality of health care that is accessible, efficient, equitably distributed, adequately funded, fairly financed, and appropriately used by an informed and empowered public.

Moreno said the city government has targeted to accredit 35 to 40 consultation or “konsulta” centers in the city based on the total population. Each center targets to serve around 20,000 city residents.

“The importance of that is, we should improve our health centers in partnership with the national government through the Department of Health,” he said.

Moreno congratulated employees of JRBGH and encouraged them to work hard to provide the best public service to the people.

Meanwhile, city information officer Maricel Casiño-Rivera urged the public to visit the official Facebook pages of JRBGH and the city government to secure the contact numbers for teleconsultation.

Aside from the hospital, the City Health Office (CHO) and the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) also have “Telekonsulta” services.

The Psychosocial Division of the city’s Social Welfare and Development Office has also a mental health hotline for those who are suffering from depression, and a hotline exclusive for individuals under quarantine.

Zero cases under home quarantine

Meanwhile, as the city continues to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Moreno said cases under home quarantine have been transferred to quarantine facilities.

“I’m so happy now because all (Covid-19 cases) who have been under home quarantine in yesterday’s reports and all previous reports are now gone. We have now zero cases under home quarantine in previous reports,” he said.

Moreno said there were a total of 32 confirmed cases under home quarantine, but these were much lower numbers compared to the previous weeks when these reached over a hundred mark.

Moreno thanked all officials and personnel who have been instrumental to the transfer of all confirmed cases under home quarantine to temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF) and city isolation units (CIU).

As of June 25, the CHO recorded a total of 896 confirmed cases that are currently placed at the TTMFs and CIUs. The figure was part of 1,207 active cases in the city.

“This is part of our strategy that the administration and operation in our TTMFs and CIUs will be assigned to another group so that they would focus their coordination on each other,” he added.

Moreno said the health team will now be more focused on the medical issues.

CHO resident city epidemiologist Dr. Teodulfo Joselito Retuya reported 66 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 9,770 cases.

The number of admitted cases in the hospital system in the city remains at 300-mark.

Moreno also reported a total of 352 Covid-19 positives admitted in all hospitals situated in the city, a reduction of just one case compared to Saturday.

Based on the data, the majority of the positive cases admitted are city residents with 301 cases. This was followed by the positive patients from Misamis Oriental, 39; Bukidnon, six; Iligan City, five, and Lanao del Norte, one.

Moreno said the city government also monitors the Covid-19 cases in the other local government units (LGU) in Northern Mindanao, as all severe to critical positive patients are admitted to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, the region’s Covid-19 referral hospital.

He underscored the importance of complying with minimum public health standards to prevent the rise of new infections and not to burden the hospital system.

This is to improve, he said, the city’s current quarantine classification, which is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until the end of the month.

Source: Philippines News Agency