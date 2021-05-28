﻿CDO hands over P6.9-M assistance to ASF-hit hog raisers

The city government distributed Friday some PHP6.9 million worth of cash assistance to the hog raisers affected by African swine fever (ASF).

Dr. Lucien Anthony Acac, City Veterinary Office (CVO) chief, said the indemnification consists of PHP5,000 per head from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and PHP2,000 from the local government.

Acac said a total of 1,054 hog raisers have been affected by ASF from 34 villages as of May.

Dr. Julesben Maquiling, DA-10 resident veterinarian, said the agency will be releasing another PHP10 million worth of indemnification next month for the first batch of barangays hit by ASF in the city.

Earlier, CVO and DA-10 signed a pledge of commitment with village officials here to strengthen the biosecurity and quarantine measures in hog farms as part of the recovery plan to revive the badly-hit hog industry.

Under the partnership, barangays will designate Barangay Biosecurity Officers (BBOs), implement the “hog transport pass” for vehicles carrying animals and animal by-products for easier traceability, as well as guidelines for the repopulation of hogs of previously ASF affected barangays.

Acac underscored the role of every barangay to help the government stop the ASF outbreak in the city.

“Hopefully, we can move forward and start the recovery plan of the ASF-affected hog raisers as we shift and look for other alternative livelihood opportunities for the continuity of their income,” Acac said.

Source: Philippines News Agency