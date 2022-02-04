﻿CDO gov’t logs 7 ‘Omicron’ cases

The local government here on Wednesday reported seven positive cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

During an online briefer, Dr. Ted Yu Jr., medical officer of the City Health Office (CHO), said the cases were four males and three females, three of whom are from Barangay Consolacion and the rest from the villages of Carmen, Kauswagan, Agusan, and Barangay 27.

He said two of the positive cases were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) from the United States, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; one local case; and four non-Cagayan de Oro residents who hailed from Laguna, Batangas, Parañaque, and Ilocos Norte.

Yu said the results were late and it was released by the Philippine Genome Center on January 31.

He reported that all of the cases of Omicron variant were fully vaccinated, and have recovered.

“Even if they already have negative results, we did not stop. We are continuing the contact tracing especially these five cases who are here, these four re-tags, and one local case,” Yu said.

“We, together with Dr. Joey Retuya, the city epidemiologist, already talked to the company (where five positive cases work) for the contact tracing,” he added.

He also confirmed that one of the four re-tagged cases has returned to Laguna after the release of the negative result.

The city government has intensified its contact tracing to prevent the local transmission of the Omicron variant.

Vaccination in Misamis Oriental

Meanwhile, the city’s mobile vaccination team has vaccinated 3,452 residents from three towns in Misamis Oriental.

This city is currently helping Misamis Oriental in its vaccination drive.

Yu said they have recorded 1,382 combined partially and fully vaccinated individuals during the mobile vaccination in Initao town; 1,754 from Manticao, and also 316 from Gitagum.

To date, the city’s Covid-19 mobile vaccination team is conducting a vaccination rollout for the Laguindingan town residents, particularly in Barangay Tubahon.

In this city, the local health office has tallied 513,318 fully vaccinated individuals or 89.35 percent of the city’s target population of 574,491 as of February 1.

Data from the same office indicated that 39,993 individuals have received their first dose, while 66,817 fully vaccinated individuals have also been administered booster shots.

Yu also reported 305 new Covid-19 positive cases in the city, bringing the total to 23,772 cases, of which 20,239 have recovered, 2,654 are active, and 879 died.

Source: Philippines News Agency