﻿CDO biz group eyes 400 local MSMEs for ‘OroBest 2.0’

The Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation Inc. (Oro Chamber) on Tuesday said it is eyeing at least 400 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to participate in this year’s Oro Best Expo 2.0 to showcase and sell their local products.

Oro Chamber president Ruben Vegafria emphasized the importance of MSMEs expanding their markets for the development of their growth and sustainability even during the global pandemic.

He said apart from the Chamber’s affiliate members in the city, traders and startups from the Department of Trade and Industry’s “Kapatid Mentor Me” Program are also expected to participate in the Expo from October 25 to 29.

“Since this is a virtual event, we go beyond our borders, Bukidnon and even Davao can join (and showcase their local products) in the event,” Vegafria said in an interview.

Oro Chamber’s hosting of the Expo is “reinventing the new normal of trade exposition with an overarching theme: Advancing Technologies, Sustaining Excellence and Transforming Lives Amidst the Crisis.

Source: Philippines News Agency