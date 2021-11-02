﻿CDO beauty queen earns praises after ‘intercontinental’ win

After winning two titles in previous contests, Cinderella Faye Obeñita has kept her winning momentum when she won the Ms. Intercontinental 2021 pageant in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Friday night (Saturday morning, Philippine time).

Obeñita, 25, currently working as head of planning and events division of the Misamis Oriental provincial tourism office, bested other 70 candidates from around the world to become this year’s titleholder of the prestigious beauty-and-brains competition, which is now on its 49th edition.

Obeñita, or Cindy as she is called by family and friends, went straight to the point during the question-and-answer portion when asked if she believes that speaking English is important for Miss Intercontinental as an international ambassador.

She replied: “I don’t think that speaking a specific language is very important here in Miss Intercontinental or any pageant at all. As long as that woman is a woman of power and grace, commitment and intelligence, no matter what language she speaks. And that woman is actually a woman of style and substance, then she can win any pageant or any endeavor she is into.”

She then added that a woman should possess the power of substance of a modern-day Miss Intercontinental to cope with the challenges in the world at present.

“I would like to be that source of hope, that source of inspiration, on the true power of beauty and that is felt in the kindness of hearts and the sincerity of our loving actions,” she said.

Past wins

Prior to winning an international title, Obeñita was crowned Miss Cagayan de Oro in 2019, and Binibining Pilipinas-Intercontinental this year, which automatically qualified her to represent the country in the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

Other winners in last Saturday’s coronation night were: Paulina Uceda, Mexico, 1st runner-up; Romy Simpkins, England, 2nd runner-up; Kelly-Mary Anette, Seychelles, 3rd runner-up; Kaitlyn Li, Canada, 4th runner-up; and Maria Paula Castillo, Colombia, 5th runner-up.

Obeñita’s alma mater Liceo de Cagayan University posted on its website: “Cindy, a wildcard during the Bb. Pilipinas 2021 in July and now Miss Intercontinental, has brought home honor to the nation and to Liceo U, where she also finished her secondary education.”

“In the past, Liceo U produced graduates with titles in local and national pageants. Indeed, Liceo U has become a beauty pageant powerhouse in the region,” it added.

In a statement, Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said the provincial government is beyond grateful and proud that Obeñita, as the province’s senior tourism operations officer, won the Miss Intercontinental 2021 title.

“Her victory is something worthy to be shared by all Misamisnons, and the whole Philippines in general. I am optimistic that she will continue to be our tourism ambassadress, promoting the province of Misamis Oriental to the whole world,” the governor said.

