﻿CCTV footage offers clue to DOST-12 exec shooting

Police authorities are pursuing a potential breakthrough in their investigation into the shooting in Koronadal City on Wednesday that wounded an official of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) 12 (Soccsksargen).

Lt. Col. Joedy Lito Guisinga, Koronadal police chief, said on Thursday they have gathered vital security footage that could help identify the suspects, among them the gunman who shot victim Normina Pahm, DOST-12 assistant regional director for administrative services.

Pahm was waiting in front of her apartment in Block 1, Mabini Street, Barangay Zone 4 for a ride to the regional office in Barangay Paraiso around 7:20 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Guisinga said their investigators have gathered enough data on the shooting from the closed-circuit television cameras installed at the scene.

He said one of the footage captured two suspects running away from the area after the shooting, something that several witnesses have confirmed.

The recovered slug and empty shells at the scene have been forwarded to the South Cotabato crime laboratory for ballistic investigation.

“This is a sensitive case so we are moving swiftly with the investigation and hopefully we can complete the evidence soon so we can file the charges against the suspects,” he said in a radio interview.

Guisinga said the victim’s family has been very cooperative and assisted them in determining the possible motive and the identities of the attackers.

He said they are validating several possible angles through inputs from the Pahm family and other sources.

He said the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound on her shoulder, remained in stable condition and was transferred by the family to an undisclosed hospital outside the city.

Despite the incident, Guisinga said the security situation in the area remains under control and more mobile patrol teams have been deployed to monitor various strategic areas.

“We remain aggressive and proactive with our campaigns to properly secure our communities,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency