﻿Cbu leaders urge Duterte to run for VP in 2022 polls

ebu politicians allied with PDP-Laban have signed a unified manifesto urging President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president (VP) in the 2022 elections.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, vice chairman of PDP-Laban, was in Cebu City late Wednesday for a private meeting with Cebu mayors, board members, and congressmen, where they signed a manifesto to support the continuity of the government’s 10-point socio-economic agenda and the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response plan, particularly the nationwide vaccination program.

Cusi said some PDP-Laban-allied mayors in Metro Manila have already passed a resolution pushing for Duterte to run as VP in next year’s polls.

“Cebu officials are adopting this resolution,” he said in an interview with the press here. “We are calling on members of the PDP to be proactive.”

Based on the manifesto signed by a total of 28 Cebu officials (18 mayors, three vice mayors, two congressmen, and three board members), PDP leaders and members stood in unity with Duterte, chairman of the ruling party, saying that with his “steadfast leadership and strong public support of his agenda for change, the government will be able to expeditiously and effectively deliver our people, our communities, our economy back to good health.”

They committed to support a transition of leadership that will guarantee continuity of President Duterte’s socioeconomic agenda.

The ruling party also noted that “since 2016, the government, under the able leadership of our Party Chairman, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, has made great strides in its battle against the scourge of drugs, terrorism, insurgency, corruption, and poverty.”

It added that last year, natural disasters including typhoons, a devastating Taal Volcano eruption, and an unforeseen worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, have “set back government’s efforts, especially its economic growth targets and infrastructure development plans.”

Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, head of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), said they will give the President the “freedom and free will” to choose his running mate in the coming elections.

“What I know he wants Senator Bong Go to run for president. Whoever is his choice, we will support the President. We will fully support his choice and the tandem,” Dino said.

He believes Senator Go has proven his capability as a public servant, considering the many projects and programs he has done for the Filipino people.

Dino cited Go’s most notable achievements such as the institutionalization of Malasakit Centers, which has helped many indigent Filipinos gain access to free healthcare, and relief aid to those who have been affected by calamities.

“We hope the President will accept our manifesto,” Dino said.

To recall, Duterte has repeatedly introduced Go as his “president” in various functions both of them had attended.

Cusi added that their ultimate goal is for the government’s agenda of change to continue, particularly in solving the problems of illegal drugs and corruption and delivering services to the community.

“We want the continuation of this leadership, this administration, and its 10-point agenda,” he said.

The ruling party’s manifesto further noted that it is confident that “by continuing the economic programs and infrastructure projects established under the Duterte administration, our country’s recovery from the crippling effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic is ensured.”

