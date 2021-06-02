﻿Cbu businesses urged to focus on recovery from pandemic

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has called on Cebuanos to rise against pressing economic challenges and move forward towards the new normal in business and trade amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The call was made as the Chamber launched Tuesday its annual flagship project, the Cebu Business Month (CBM), which will be expanded to a year-long series of activities relevant to new normal under the theme, “Rise Forward.”

In a press briefing at the sideline of the launching, CCCI president Felix Taguiam said the business sector has learned many lessons from the pandemic.

“We were not taught what to do, the economy went open and close(d). We learn from our mistakes, life and livelihood were at stake. We were not prepared for the new normal, we faced the challenges in terms (of) software, bandwidth and who would have thought that working from home (WFH) works and other new digital paradigm shifts,” he said.

The 25th CBM this year has been considered a great celebration to reboot, reopen, revolutionize and repurpose business, Taguiam said, adding “we are to rise forward to bring more to Cebu than ever before.”

Taguiam invited Cebuanos to join the various events lined up for the CBM 2021 to keep abreast of how the commerce in Cebu bounces back amid the health crisis.

Michael Cubos, CCCI vice president for Cebu business mobilization, said the theme “Rise Forward” is a campaign to boost confidence and buoyancy of the local business community, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), by providing opportunities that promote digital transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity towards resilience and global competitiveness.

“As we stand up, collect our wits, move forward to soldier on and rise even higher than before, the CCCI on its 25th year of CBM wants to showcase a path to success that Cebuano entrepreneurs are able to reinvent, innovate, sustain, empower and rise forward even in very challenging times,” Cubos said.

Brigitte Lim-Mueller, CBM 2021 tourism committee chair, said the pandemic has led the tourism industry to explore sites and events that can be showcased to local tourists.

“CBM’s thrust for 2021 is to highlight local tourist products and destinations, not just in preparation for the eventual return of our foreign tourists, but also to encourage Cebuanos to explore the many local attractions that we have, right here in our own backyards,” Mueller said.

Another important focus of the CBM 2021 is the creative industry sector to position Cebu as the creative entertainment hub in the country.

CBM 2021’s creative industry committee is also preparing a series of events and activities aimed at re-inventing the digital creative industry to achieve greater relevance in the community.

