﻿Cbu, BFAR provide alternative livelihood programs

The provincial government here has received over 5,000 tilapia fingerlings from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Central Visayas (BFAR-7).

BFAR-7 regional director Dr. Allan Poquita, in his talk during the “Enhanced Countryside Development Program” launched Thursday afternoon, said the fingerlings were part of the 1.5 million the bureau committed to the province this year.

To date, BFAR-7 has already provided 205,000 fingerlings to the province, which has been banking on its SUGBUsog program that promotes backyard gardening or farming that includes tilapia culture and new technology on aquaponics.

Aquaponics is a food production system that combines aquaculture with hydroponics (growing plants without soil).

Poquita also turned over to the provincial government the certificate that provides for the provision of 100 fiberglass-reinforced plastic boats worth over PHP5 million to 22 Cebu municipalities.

There will be 92 20-footer boats with 6.5 horsepower (hp) marine engines and underwater fittings while the remaining eight boats are 30-footer with 16 hp engines.

The project is funded under BFAR’s Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation program, which aims to alleviate the poverty status of the marginalized fishery sector by providing livelihood interventions.

BFAR-7, in cooperation with the Cebu Provincial Fishery Office, is also establishing an aquaponics system at the Hidden Valley Convention Center in Barangay Lamac, in the southwestern town of Pinamungajan, to serve as a technology demonstration guide for people who are interested to engage in this enterprise.

BFAR-7 seeks to popularize this project wherein people can grow vegetables and rear fish at the same time, boosting the aquaculture industry in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency