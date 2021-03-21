﻿CBCP sets activities for solemnity of St. Joseph

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has prepared several activities for the Solemnity of St Joseph.

In a circular released on Friday, the CBCP Permanent Council approved several activities including the Act of Consecration to St. Joseph on May 1 at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, Cebu.

“On May I the Act of consecration will be done in the National Shrine to be headed by the President of the CBCP (Archbishop Romulo Valles) at 9 a.m. to be preceded by the Rosary,” said the circular signed by CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin

“The mass in the National Shrine will be at 10:00 am to be presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma with some bishops from the region if they can make it,” it added.

Before the May event, it said novena masses will be held from April 22 to April 30. The event will be live-streamed from the National Shrine.

The CBCP added that there will be the consecration of the families on December 8, as the concluding event of the Year of St. Joseph.

However, the venue and the prayer have not been decided yet.

The activities were prepared by a committee led by Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo.

“As the legacy of the One Year Celebration, the committee is planning to set up in every parish a group of men that will be particularly devoted to St. Joseph and will promote fatherhood in our families,” it said.

The CBCP is hoping to have it in place before December 8 which can be its launch.

It added that they need the cooperation of all the bishops.

