﻿Cavaliers’ Rubio to miss rest of NBA season due to injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 31-year-old guard left Tuesday night’s game in New Orleans in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury and did not return to action.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament was revealed after further examination of the injury following the game.

The club announced that the Spaniard will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season and that his status will be updated as appropriate.

Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers in NBA 2021-22 season so far.