﻿Catholics urged to stay home, observe Holy Week virtually

A Catholic priest urged the faithful to observe virtual Holy Week activities in the comforts of their homes as churches in Metro Manila are closed for two weeks starting Monday in connection with the directive of the government to ban religious gatherings to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Permanent Committee on Public Affairs (CBCP-PCPA), said the public can still perform their religious duties inside their houses by participating virtually.

“The people are not allowed to go to church as churches are also closed. They can just stay home. Processions and Visita Iglesia are also not allowed. But there is Visita Iglesia online,” he said in a radio interview.

He said devotees can also do the Way of the Cross inside their homes.

“They can pray the Way of the Cross by opening their radio by tuning in to church-run radio,” he added.

As for the observation of Palm Sunday on March 28, the palms are going to be blessed by priests during the scheduled Masses online and on radio.

“The words of prayer are enough for those who will attend Eucharistic celebrations online and listening on the radio, their palms are going to be blessed,” he said.

Secillano said the church restrictions are only implemented in five areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) namely: National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal and Cavite from March 22 to April 4.

“But in other provinces in the country, people are allowed inside churches implementing 50 percent seating capacity,” he said.

On Sunday, Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved Resolution No. 104 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that prohibits religious gatherings in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal in the next two weeks.

Source: Philippines News Agency