﻿Catanduanes to be placed under Alert Level 4 from Nov. 17 to 30

Catanduanes will be placed under Alert Level 4 beginning Nov. 17, Malacañang announced on Saturday.

This, after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the new alert levels that will be implemented nationwide.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force approved on Saturday, November 13, 2021, placing Catanduanes under Alert Level 4 effective November 17, 2021 until November 30, 2021,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

On the other hand, Alert Level 3 will be implemented in Baguio City and Siquijor from Nov. 15 to 30, Roque said.

Roque said the provinces of Batanes, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya, as well as the cities of Isabela and Zamboanga, will also be under Alert Level 3 from Nov. 17 to 30.

Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan, Ilocos Norte, Tacloban, Southern Leyte, Samar (Western Samar), Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Biliran, South Cotabato, Sarangani, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato (North Cotabato) will be immediately placed under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, Roque said.

Beginning Nov. 15 until Nov. 30, Alert Level 2 will be implemented in Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Olongapo, Angeles City, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Lucena City, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, Iloilo Province, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cebu Province and Bohol.

Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Iligan City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental, Davao City, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental will also be put under Alert Level 2 from Nov. 15 to 30.

Under Alert Level 2 from Nov. 17 to 30 are the City of Santiago, Cagayan, Isabela, Albay, Sorsogon, Naga City, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Masbate, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur, Roque said.

On Nov. 11, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 151 for the nationwide rollout of ALS that will be undertaken in four phases

The first phase of the nationwide implementation covers the pilot areas where ALS is currently being implemented, according to the order.

Other regions, EO 151 said, will follow in the succeeding phases.

Under EO 151, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region are under Phase 1.

The Ilocos Region, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen are listed in Phase 2, while Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, and the Zamboanga Peninsula are included in Phase 3.

The Cordillera Region, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are listed in Phase 4.

The current guidelines on the ALS issued by the IATF-EID will remain in effect and may be amended without the President’s approval, according to EO 151.

Source: Philippines News Agency