﻿Catanduanes now connected to PLDT’s fiber network

MANILA – The island province of Catanduanes now has access to faster and more consistent broadband data speeds after PLDT successfully connected the province to its fiber network.

In a statement on Tuesday, PLDT vice president and Head of Technology Strategy and Transformation Office Arvin Siena said PLDT recently activated its submarine fiber optic cable in Catanduanes, noting that this was only weeks after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

“In other island provinces, we want to make sure fiber optic infrastructure is put in place. We want to make it more resilient so when opportunities such as cloud infrastructure, data centers, and BPOs come in, this will stand the calamities frequently visiting us,” Siena said.

He said PLDT is also laying down resilient underground fiber optic cables in the Bicol Region and in Samar province — both also frequented by strong typhoons.

“We are continuously improving and expanding the network because the customers’ requirements keep changing over time, the demands are growing, the customers’ behaviors are changing and it is important for the capacity to be there ahead of the demand,” Siena said.

He noted that PLDT aims to migrate “100 percent” of its ADSL subscribers to fiber and fiber-like services by 2021 while Smart, PLDT’s wireless subsidiary, aims to improve its data speeds in Metro Manila and key cities to an average of 30 megabits per second.

In recent years, PLDT-Smart has invested over PHP260 billion in digitalization and transforming its services—notably the expansion of its fiber-optic network footprint to over 395,000 kilometers by the third quarter of 2020 and 4G/3G coverage reaching 95 percent of the population.

Through such investments, he said PLDT and Smart have been able to address the connectivity needs of the country even in the midst of a surge in demand brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Though data traffic jumped 20 to 30 percent when quarantine was imposed, we are able to cope because of the expansions we invested in previous years,” Siena said.

Source: Philippines News Agency