﻿Catanduanes guv thanks PRC for aid to typhoon victims

Nearly a month after the onslaught of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses that adversely affected around 15,000 families in Catanduanes, local officials of the island province thanked the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for its numerous assistance provided to the victims.

Governor Joseph Cua, in a statement on Tuesday, said “Malaki ang pagpapasalamat namin sa inyo, Senator Richard Gordon. Noong November 3, dalawang araw mula nang humagupit ang super typhoon Rolly, agaran ang inyong pag-responde sa Catanduanes. (We thank you, Sen. Richard Gordon. Last Nov. 3, two days after the typhoon, you immediately responded to Catanduanes)”.

Cua noted that PRC was among the first to bring aid to the island such as hygiene and shelter kits.

“Ang misyong ito ay testimonya at patunay ng malasakit sa kapwa (This mission is a testimony of care for the people),” the governor said.

On Sunday, Gordon, who is also PRC chairman and chief executive officer, visited the province again to check on the condition of typhoon victims and to provide more aid.

He led the distribution of kitchen sets to around 300 families in the municipality of San Andres, while around 2,600 families received PHP3,500 each as cash assistance from the PRC.

Additional relief supplies were provided to affected families as the country’s first and only humanitarian vessel, PRC’s M/V Amazing Grace, docked in Catanduanes to deliver other necessities such as blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, jerry cans, and galvanized iron sheets for roofing.

“Kami po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat kay Senator Gordon sa kanyang pagmamalasakit, pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan hindi lang po dito sa San Andres kundi sa lalawigan ng Catanduanes. Si Senator po ay mayroong pusong matulungin at salamat po sa Philippine Red Cross (We are very grateful for the care and help to our fellow Catandunganon here in San Andres. Thank you Red Cross),” said San Andres Mayor Peter Cua.

Source: Philippines News agency