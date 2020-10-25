﻿Catanduanes evacuates 262 people due to ‘Quinta’

Disaster authorities evacuated on Sunday at least 52 families or 262 persons living in flood-prone coastal villages in the towns of Baras and Bato in Catanduanes, as Tropical Storm threatens the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area.

Jerry Beo, Catanduanes Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief, said 26 families or 130 persons from Barangay Sagrada in Baras town were moved to safer grounds, with 24 families staying in private houses while two families are now at the village hall.

In Bato town, 26 other families or 132 persons from Barangays Cabugao and Carorian were brought to evacuation centers.

Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua directed on Sunday local disaster councils of the 11 towns of the province to enforce a preemptive evacuation procedure.

The majority of the towns in Catanduanes are located in coastal areas that are prone to storm surges and flooding.

Source: Philippines News agency