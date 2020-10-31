﻿Catanduanes, Albay residents now in evacuation hubs

Evacuation in the island province of Catanduanes went on full swing as thousands of residents living in coastal towns and low-lying areas prone to storm surge, landslides, and flooding have been moved to safer grounds, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the province said on Saturday.

Oldarico Razal, DILG provincial director, said Catandaunes Gov. Joseph Cua on Friday directed a mandatory evacuation of residents staying in coastal villages in the 11 towns of the provinces.

Razal, in a phone interview, said the mandatory evacuation was a worst-case scenario pursued to prevent people from getting hurt should Typhoon “Rolly” makes landfall in the province on Sunday.

The evacuation procedure started at 8 a.m. Saturday, initially targeting residents in coastal villages often hit by storm surges during past typhoons.

Affected by storm surges are villages in the towns of Viga, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan, Caramoran. These towns lie in the northern portion of Catanduanes where Rolly is expected to pass or make landfall.

Razal said more people have evacuated believing that Rolly is a super typhoon threatening to pass through or might hit Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.

He said residents, as a precautionary measure, have sealed their doors and windows with plywood to secure their homes from strong winds and intense rains.

Razal added that while Storm Wind Signal No. 3 had been hoisted over the province, the weather condition was somewhat warm and humid – describing the weather situation as “calm before the storm.”

He, however, said thick and dark clouds are observed in the eastern part of the province.

Meanwhile, in Albay, pre-emptive evacuation of thousands of villagers in flood, lahar, landslide, and storm surge-prone barangays have started in two urban centers of Albay.

The cities of Legazpi, Tabaco, and Ligao issued their respective DRRM advisories implementing pre-emptive evacuation in their respective areas, which simultaneously started at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

At the evacuation center, disaster authorities shall see to it that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health and sanitation protocols are strictly followed.

The city DRRMO ordered all barangays disaster officials in coastal villages to enforce the “no sailing policy” for fishermen, due to the gale warning.

Residents living along rivers were warned not to cross swollen rivers during stormy weather.

Responders were placed under alert status and to closely monitor weather updates issued by the state weather bureau and the CDRRMO.

