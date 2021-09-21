﻿Cash-strapped students benefit under CDO SK program

The challenges of online learning are more bearable for the youth sector in a village here under a cash assistance program of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK).

Since the “Ang Ganda ng Iyong Kinabukasan, Ganda ng Barangay Camaman-an Academic Assistance” started in 2014, a total of 120 students have already received PHP7,000 cash assistance per semester.

“The SK council is working hard to add more beneficiaries of the program since a lot of youth in the barangay wanted to get a scholarship. Many are having financial difficulties in their online class, particularly on having a gadget,” shared Camaman-an SK Chair Dennis Tero in the vernacular during Saturday’s CORDS 10 (Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security-10) podcast hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar

Young persons with disabilities, according to Tero, are assisted by the Youth with Specific Needs program which are organized by sitio (zone) so they can create their own projects and activities.

“Another program that we have given time and priority to are the organizations of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender). They can celebrate and conduct activities in the barangay so we can achieve gender equality,” Tero said.

Tero said they are motivated to implement more programs as they see the willingness of the youth to serve the village, like when they help in the distribution of cash aid or assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency