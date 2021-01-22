﻿Cash aid up for 2K college students in Catbalogan City

The city government of Catbalogan in Samar has begun the payout of its one-time PHP1,000 educational assistance to college students.

Since its distribution last week, the city government has served recipients in the villages of Daruhuway Dako, Darahuway Gote, Ibol, San Vicente, Old and New Mahayag, and Canlapwas.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Mayor Dexter Uy said the program dubbed “Ayuda Eskwela” of the city youth development council aims to support the needs of students as they adopt the new normal education.

Of the 2,086 total beneficiaries, 1,305 are enrolled in Samar State University, 699 in Samar College, and 82 in St. Mary’s College of Catbalogan, he said.

“Only residents enrolled in schools here and have undergone the scholarship processing will receive the cash aid due to limited funds. Rest assured that in the next roll out, more students will be covered,” he added.

Last week, the city government completed the distribution of the same cash assistance to 4,448 senior high school students –2,572 enrolled in Grade 11 and 1,876 in Grade 12.

“They could use the amount to buy things they would need for their remote learning as part of our commitment to support the education of the youth,” Uy said.

This is also in support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong opportunities for all, he said.

Catbalogan, the capital city of Samar province, is home to over 104,000 people. The city is about 112 kilometers north of Tacloban City, the regional capital of Eastern Visayas.

Source: Philippines News agency