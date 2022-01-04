﻿Case filed vs. suspect in ex-Pangasinan mayor’s murder

A murder case was filed on Monday at the Alaminos City Regional Trial Court against the suspect in the shooting of the former town mayor here on January 1.

In a press conference, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) acting director Col. Richmond Tadina said despite the arrest of the suspect and the filing of a case, the investigation on the shooting of former Anda Mayor Aldrin Cerdan will continue.

“There are six witnesses who are ready to testify while the case was filed based on the gathered evidence although the motive is yet to be established as we continue with the investigation,” he said.

Tadina said the suspect, William Cagampan, a former bodyguard or staff of Cerdan, has been arrested two hours after the shooting incident.

A special investigation task group was also formed together with other concerned agencies including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group following the incident.

“Cagampan was arrested at Barangay Tondol Anda with the help of the barangay officials,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tadina said PPPO has augmented the police personnel in the town to help maintain peace and order in the town.

The former mayor was resting on his farm at Barangay Namagbagan on January 1 when the suspect arrived on board his motorcycle. The two had a conversation before the suspect fired an M16 rifle at the former mayor that resulted in his death.

Source: Philippines News Agency