﻿Carlos fetes performing cops in brief visit to W. Visayas

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos led the awarding of performing officers during his brief command visit to the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) headquarters at Camp Martin Delgado in Iloilo City on Monday.

“It was the first command visit of C/PNP to the Police Regional Office 6 after almost two months since he assumed his post. During the awarding ceremony he gave medals to selected PNP personnel,” said Lt. Col. Arnel Solis, PRO-6 spokesperson in a phone interview.

The recipients of the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Lt. Col. Mark Anthony D. Darroca of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), Maj. Jake P. Barila of the Hinigaran Municipal Police Station, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, Maj. Marlyn B. Roquero of the Iloilo City Police Office and Capt. John Khalev Sanchez of the Regional Intelligence Division.

The Medalya ng Papuri was also awarded to Lt. Col. Elmer Magbanua.

Solis said Carlos reminded them that he will never tolerate any wrongdoings of PNP personnel.

“Once they will commit mistakes, it will be investigated and cases will be filed when there is evidence,” he added.

In his command conference, Carlos reiterated that all officers, commissioned and non-commissioned, should perform professionally to ensure peaceful elections in May this year.

“He was satisfied when he saw our preparations. But he instructed that we should continue to keep watch of day-to-day events so we can adjust if there are changes as elections are near,” he added.

The PRO-6 has been in close coordination with the Commission on Elections, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard in preparation for the elections.

They are also conducting an inventory of PNP personnel to be deployed in the upcoming elections, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency