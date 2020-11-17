﻿Caritas Manila warns public vs. fake donation drives

The social action arm of the Archdiocese of Manila warned the faithful against bogus donation drives.

Caritas Manila urged the public to always double-check so that they would not fall victim to spurious people who are taking advantage of the situation.

“Beware of fake donation drives!” it said in a Facebook post.

The people are asked to only donate to Caritas Manila’s official bank accounts and donation portals posted on bit.ly/CMxUlyssesPH.

“Our official fundraising partners also use the same details in their donation drives, and not their personal accounts,” it said.

“For those who would like to help to raise funds for those affected by the recent typhoons, you may send an email to partnerships_events@caritasmanila.org.ph,” the Caritas Manila added.

It also appealed to the faithful to continue helping those affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

“Let’s help our fellow Filipinos and not take advantage of the calamity. Keep spreading the charity virus!” it added.

At least 67 people died and thousands were affected by the storm that hit Luzon leaving several areas flooded including Metro Manila, Cagayan, and Isabela.

The typhoon destroyed infrastructure amounting to over PHP8 billion and left some PHP1 billion agricultural damage.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY