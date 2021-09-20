﻿Cardinal Advincula tests positive for Covid-19

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement issued Friday evening, chancellor of the archdiocese, Fr. Reginald Malicdem, said the cardinal does not feel other symptoms apart from having a slight fever.

“He is in quarantine, observing strict protocols,” he said. “Doctors are also monitoring his condition.”

At the same time, the archdiocese sought prayers for the cardinal’s immediate recovery.

“We appeal for your prayers for His Eminence and for all those who are sick with Covid-19,” Malicdem said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Saturday likewise requested its members to pray for the immediate recovery of Cardinal Advincula.

In a statement, Archbishop Romulo Valles, CBCP president, urged bishops to include in their daily Mass intentions the Cardinal’s full recovery from the virus.

“We extend our prayers of fast recovery, complete healing, and good health to Cardinal Advincula. We assure him of our closeness with him with our love, support, and prayers,” Valles said. “We also entreat the faithful to pray for the good Cardinal so that he can resume his important ministry in the Archdiocese of Manila and the universal Church.”

He also prayed for an end to the pandemic.

“We bring all our prayer to the Lord and to our Blessed Mother for an end to this pandemic, for all those who are sick, and those who care for them,” Valles added.

The 69-year-old Advincula was last seen in public on September 15 at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong City, where he celebrated a Holy Mass to honor the country’s health front-liners.

Advincula is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

He was installed as the 33rd head of the Archdiocese of Manila in June.

Source: Philippines News Agency