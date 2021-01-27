﻿Caravan brings govt services closer to residents in Aurora

Residents in Barangay Ibona, Dingalan town in this province have availed of different kinds of public services during the conduct of Serbisyo Caravan on Monday.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commander of the Army’s 91st Infantry Battalion, said Tuesday that local government units, agencies, and partners for peace are united in delivering the needed service to the people.

Among the government services that benefited some 1,394 residents in the town include feeding programs, medical check-ups, free haircuts, issuance of business permits, notary and other legal matters, among others.

“It is also our mandate of bringing various services of the government closer to the villagers. Building a strong partnership with various stakeholders, national government agencies, local government units and the community through the delivery of much-needed basic social services are useful tools in ending local armed conflict,” he said in an interview.

Rubio said the activity was part of the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) of the national government to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

He said it is also in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order 70 institutionalizing the whole-of-nation approach to bring government services closer to the people.

The Army’s 91st IB was among the government agencies that joined the Serbisyo Caravan which was led by Mayor Shierwin Taay, and participated in by different offices of the local government unit of Dingalan.

Source: Philippines News agency