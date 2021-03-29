﻿Caraga tallies over 7.3K Covid-19 recoveries

Caraga Region has recorded a total of 7,375 recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since the start of the pandemic last year, the Department of Health in Region 13 (DOH-13) said in a report presented Friday.

Of the 8,037 total cases recorded, DOH-13 said the region has a remaining 349 active Covid-19 cases as of Friday. Total Covid-19 deaths stood at 313.

“Of the remaining active cases, 62.8 percent are considered asymptomatic, 31 percent with mild symptoms, 3.7 percent are manifesting severe symptoms, and the remaining percentage in critical condition,” DOH-13 said.

DOH-13 also reported that as of Thursday, the region has 86 percent availability of ICU (intensive care unit) beds, 74 percent for isolation beds, and 87 percent for ward beds.

It added that 97 percent of ventilators in the different health facilities in the region are also available in the same period.

As of March 24, a total of 10,711 front-line healthcare workers in the region have already been vaccinated for the first dose of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Source: Source: Philippines News Agency