﻿Caraga tallies 89 new Covid-19 recoveries

At least 89 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries were recorded on Monday in Caraga Region bringing the area’s total recoveries to 10,508, the Department of Health (DOH-13) reported in an update Tuesday.

DOH-13 also reported the 2,144 remaining active cases in Caraga, 135 new cases, and four deaths as of Monday.

“Caraga Region now has a total of 13,063 cumulative number of Covid-19 cases, with 2,144 remaining active cases and 411 deaths,” DOH-13 said.

Of the new cases, 17 were recorded in the Province of Dinagat Islands, nine in Agusan del Sur, seven in Agusan del Norte, and five in Surigao del Sur.

Among the cities in Caraga, 50 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Surigao City, 39 in this city, six in Bislig City, and one in Tandag City.

DOH-13 reiterated its call for Caraga residents to follow existing health protocols to protect themselves from the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency