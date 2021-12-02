﻿Caraga sees further dip in Covid-19 cases

From 344 on Friday last week, the active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in Region 13 (Caraga) has further trimmed down to 280, the regional Department of Health (DOH) office said in its report on Wednesday.

The agency recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 19 new recoveries and one death.

The number of recoveries in the region also went up to 46,803 from 46,682 on Friday last week.

As of Tuesday, Caraga Region has registered a total of 48,963 infections and 1,880 deaths since the pandemic started in March last year.

The municipalities in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur also logged zero Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Zero infections were also recorded in the cities of Cabadbaran and Bislig on the same day.

“Only two infections were reported in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, one in the Province of Dinagat Islands, six in Butuan City, three in Surigao City, two in Bayugan City, and one in Tandag City,” the DOH-13 reported.

