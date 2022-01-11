﻿Caraga records 39 new Covid-19 cases

The total active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Caraga Region have climbed to 224 with 39 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections recorded, the Department of Health in Region 13 (Caraga) reported Monday.

The DOH-13 said the new confirmed cases were logged Sunday, bringing the total cumulative Covid-19 cases in the region to 49,437 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of the 39 new cases, 19 were recorded here and one each in the cities of Bayugan and Surigao.

Eleven new cases were also reported in Agusan del Sur, five in Surigao del Sur, and two in Surigao del Norte.

Also on Sunday, the agency recorded five new recoveries that brought the total recoveries in the area to 47,314.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths stands at 1,899, the DOH-13 said.

Meanwhile, the agency said a total of 2,348,805 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the region as of January 9 this year.

Of the number, it said 1,090,861 residents are now fully vaccinated.

“The total number of full vaccinated individuals represent 56.01 percent of the total target population for vaccination in the region,” the DOH-13 said.

Source: Philippines News Agency