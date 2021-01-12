﻿Caraga police official lauds arrest of NPA rebel in Agusan Norte

A ranking police official here commended the personnel of the local police station in Kitcharao town in Agusan del Norte for the arrest of a member of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the area.

Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) director, identified the NPA member as Sherwin Balangay Labrador, 20, also known as “Wingwing” inside the communist movement.

Labrador is a member of Guerrilla Front (GF) 16 of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) of the NPA.

He was arrested on Jan. 4 in a manhunt operation conducted in Purok 8, Barangay Mahayahay, Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte.

“Labrador is in the list of the top 10 most wanted persons in Agusan del Norte Police Provincial Office (ADNPPO),” Caramat said in a statement Sunday (Jan. 10).

He added that the NPA members have a standing warrant of arrest for charges of multiple murder issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 34 in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

“Aside from our aggressive anti-criminality campaign, the PNP Caraga also continues to strengthen our anti-insurgency drive to ensure public safety and internal security in the region,” Caramat said.

He also made an appeal to the people in the region to help the police in their efforts to attain long and lasting peace.

“Report immediately to the nearest police station any criminal activities and the presence of criminals and terrorists in your locality,” Caramat said.

Labrador is the second NPA member or supporter arrested in the region in the last three days of manhunt operations conducted by PRO-13.

Last Jan. 7, operatives of Butuan City Police Office, particularly Station 5 and Butuan City Mobile Force Company nabbed Nabe M. Caseñares, 44, a member of the Militia ng Bayan (MB) of GF-4A in an operation conducted in Barangay Tungao here.

Caseñares is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the RTC Branch 3 in Butuan City for charges of multiple attempted murder.

The suspect was involved in an armed encounter with government forces last July 7, 2020 in Sitio Landing, Barangay Tungao, the PRO-13 reported

