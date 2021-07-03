﻿Caraga police chief warns cops vs. NPA assassins

The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) has warned its personnel to be on alert in the wake of a new threat by the communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the area.

The warning came after PRO-13 received information from individuals on the NPA plan to attack police personnel even in their residences.

In a statement Saturday, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. told the police personnel to take precautionary measures and intensify intelligence gathering to monitor the movements of the NPA insurgents in their respective areas of responsibility.

“The NPA movement is now affected by the series of surrenders of their members and supporters. They attacked and destroyed equipment and businesses due to their failure to extract money extortions,” Caramat said.

He added that the recent attacks made by the NPA were to show the public that they are still intact and powerful.

“These are all for the shows because, in reality, the NPA rebels are now slowing down due to the withdrawal of support of their mass organizations,” Caramat said.

The remaining guerrillas are also experiencing hardships and hunger due to the difficulties they encounter in securing food and other needs due to the pandemic, he added.

“With the grueling situation they face, our informants said that the NPA rebels are now eyeing soft targets to inflict damages in urban centers through their special units. The insurgents are also planning to sabotage and attack vital infrastructure and installations in the region,” he said.

He added that as a countermeasure, the different police stations and units in Caraga are ordered to intensify their coordination with the other security sectors, particularly with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He also told the communities to continue their support to the Philippine National Police by providing information on the activities and presence of the insurgents.

“Together, we can defeat the terroristic activities of the NPA rebels and end the violence they inflict for years to the people and their communities,” Caramat said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency