﻿Caraga logs 97 Covid-19 recoveries in 5 days

BUTUAN CITY – A total of 97 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients recovered in Caraga Region from April 1 to 5, the Department of Health in the region (DOH-13) Tuesday.

From 7,562 on April 1, the number of Covid-19 recoveries in the region jumped to 7,659 as of April 5, DOH-13 said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit the region in March last year, Caraga recorded a cumulative 8,393 Covid-19 cases.

“As of April 5, Caraga Region has a remaining 411 active Covid-19 cases with 323 recorded deaths,” DOH-13 said.

It also reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the area as of April 5, consisting of a case in Butuan City, seven in Agusan del Sur, three in Surigao del Sur, and one in Cabadbaran City.

As of Tuesday, the agency said Caraga has 81 percent availability in ICU beds, 74 percent in isolation beds, and 88 percent in ward beds.

In the same period, the 37 ventilators in health facilities in the region are still 100 percent available. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency