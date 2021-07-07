﻿Caraga logs 86.2% Covid-19 recovery rate

BUTUAN CITY – The Caraga Region’s recovery rate from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has climbed to 86.2 percent, after 184 new recoveries were reported Tuesday.

This brought the region’s total number of recoveries to 19,393 out of a total of 22,498 total infections.

This is a slight increase from a recovery rate of 84.5 percent recorded on July 3, the Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) said.

“A total of 111 new cases were also recorded in the region that brought the total number of infections in the area to 22,498,” the DOH-13 reported. It added that active cases in the region have reached 2,443, or 10.9 percent of the total number of cases.

Five new deaths were also reported that pushed the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 662 or 2.9 percent of the total cases.

Most of the active cases, or 64.8 percent are classified as asymptomatic, 31.9 percent with mild symptoms, 3 percent with severe symptoms, and 0.4 percent in critical condition.

From June 27 to July 3, a total of 8,070 individuals have undergone Covid-19 testing in the region where 15 percent or 1,170 have turned positive.

The health agency continues its call for the people in Caraga to observe the health standards and protocols, including the guidelines set in areas placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Areas under MECQ in Caraga until July 15 include this city and the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency