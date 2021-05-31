﻿Caraga LGUs brace for possible impact of TS Dante

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices (PDRRMOs) are closely monitoring the possible effects of Tropical Storm Dante (TS Dante) in the Caraga Region.

In its 11:00 a.m. advisory on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the TS Dante was located 515 kilometers (km) east northeast of Davao City with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/hour near the center and gustiness up to 90 km/h.

A rainfall advisory issued by the Office of Civil Defense in the area (OCD-13) Monday said Surigao del Sur–particularly the towns of Hinatuan, Lingig and Bislig City–are under yellow warning levels where flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

OCD-13 said other areas in Caraga Region–including La Paz in Agusan del Sur; Carrascal, Lianga, and Barobo in Surigao del Sur; and Carmen and Kitcharao in Agusan del Norte–will also experience light to moderate rains due to the tropical storm.

In Lianga, Mayor Novelita Sarmin issued a public advisory on Monday for a “no sailing policy” in the area.

“Operators of all types of boats and sea vessels are asked to refrain from sailing, especially the fishermen until the weather warrants and an order is issued by the local government unit of Lianga,” Sarmin said.

The local government units (LGUs) of Hinatuan and Bislig City also issued a similar policy Monday in their respective waters.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in the area (PRO-13) has ordered all police units to monitor the major river systems in their respective areas.

“We will be in close coordination with other concerned agencies in monitoring the progress of the tropical storm and to undertake countermeasures by fielding all available resources we have at hand both men and equipment,” Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat, PRO-13 director, said in a statement Monday.

Caramat directed all provincial, city, and municipal police offices to take precautionary measures, “conduct other disaster response activities and ensure that all Search and Rescue (SAR) equipment are properly accounted for, serviceable and available.”

