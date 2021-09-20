﻿Caraga intensifies contact tracing as Delta cases rise

The Department of Health (DOH) 13 (Caraga) said Friday it is conducting rigorous identification and contact tracing activities as cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Delta variant and other variants of concern continue to increase in the region.

The DOH-13 said the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit is also actively coordinating with local health authorities to continuously monitor the situation in the region, where 39 cases of Covid-19 variants of concern have been detected.

Of the 39 cases, 32 are Delta variants, three are Alpha variants, three are Beta variants, and one P.3 variant.

“These results are from samples sent last August 2021 to the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center for whole genome sequencing,” the DOH-13 said.

Seven of the Delta cases were recorded in four towns in Agusan del Norte – three in Las Nieves, and one each in Carmen, Kitcharao, Nasipit, and Cabadbaran City.

Eight Delta cases were also logged in Agusan del Sur – seven in San Francisco town and one in Bayugan City.

In Surigao del Sur, 12 cases of the Delta variant were reported – six in Carmen, two in Lanuza, two in Tandag City, and one each in Carrascal and Madrid.

One Delta case was detected in the municipality of Tubod in Surigao del Norte and four cases in Butuan City.

Meanwhile, two of the three Alpha cases were found in Butuan City and one in Rosario, Agusan del Sur, while two of the three Beta cases were logged in Cabadbaran City and one in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

The lone P.3 case was reported in Butuan City, the DOH-13 said.

It noted that 34 or 87 percent of the variant cases in Caraga have recovered, two of which showed mild symptoms.

Three deaths were also recorded – two were Delta variant cases while one was an Alpha variant case.

“Two of them had comorbidities, while all were unvaccinated with no history of travel, and hospitalized due to severe symptoms,” the DOH-13 said.

“With the detection of more Delta and other variants of concern in the region, we will not falter in reminding everyone to take active participation in helping us end this pandemic,” DOH-13 Director Cesar Cassion said in the statement.

He added that with or without the variants, the management and measures carried out by DOH-13 are the same.

“The minimum health protocols may have become a routine to most of us but we still need to remind our family, friends, and everyone to strictly practice these standards, such as wearing masks and face shields; washing your hands with soap and water; practicing physical distancing; avoiding crowded, confined, and closed spaces; staying at home and never go out unless necessary; boost your immune system and most importantly, get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” Cassion said.

Source: Philippines News Agency