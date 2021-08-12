﻿Caraga inmates receive single-shot J&J jabs

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in the Caraga Region (BJMP-13) has vaccinated 133 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) with the single-shot Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement Thursday, the BJMP-13 said the vaccinated PDL are from the Butuan City Jail male and female dormitories, Bislig City Jail in Surigao del Sur, and Surigao del Norte District jail.

“The other jail districts in the region have already sent letters to their local government units (LGUs) to include our PDL in the vaccination schedule,” the BJMP-13 statement read.

The agency also reported that 374 of its staff already have their first shots while another 283 are fully vaccinated.

BJMP-13 Regional Director Sr. Supt. Jolly Taguiam Jr. said district heads must coordinate with LGUs for the vaccination schedules.

