﻿Caraga eyes over 150K daily jabs in 3-day ‘Bayanihan’ vax drive

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 13 (Caraga) is targeting 153,601 individuals to be vaccinated daily during the National Vaccination Days scheduled from November 29 to December 1.

In a statement Friday, the DOH-13 said it is intensifying all its efforts for the slated “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national activity that aims to protect the residents in the region from the continued threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“A series of preparatory coordination activities with all agencies and stakeholders involved have already been conducted to achieve the target number of individuals for vaccination,” the DOH-13 said.

Orientation and training of key implementers at the local government unit level, particularly among the health workers, were also facilitated over the past few weeks in preparation for the upcoming activity, the agency pointed out.

“The intensification of demand generation activities, allocation of logistics vaccines, deployment of vaccination, data management and monitoring teams to the different vaccination sites in the municipalities and cities for augmentation, and calling for volunteers are being done as part of the preparations for the ‘Bayanihan, Bakunahan’ activities,” the DOH-13 said.

The launching of the three-day vaccination program for the Caraga Region will be held on November 29 at the SM Butuan City branch through a blended face-to-face and virtual activity.

“Our preparations for this historic event are already set. However, we are recruiting more volunteers to man the additional vaccination sites that will be opened for this activity and cater to all the targeted individuals for vaccination,” DOH-13 Director Cesar Cassion said in the same statement.

He also encouraged everyone to support the front-liners in the activity while adhering to standard health protocols.

“Let us show our strong Bayanihan Spirit by participating in this nationwide campaign. We are not yet safe until everyone is safe,” Cassion said.

Source: Philippines News Agency