﻿Caraga Covid-19 recoveries breach 20K mark

The Department of Health (DOH) 13 (Caraga) on Saturday reported that a total of 20,361 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the region have beaten the virus.

This was after 336 new recoveries were recorded in the region on Friday, posting a recovery rate of 88.24 percent out of a total of 23,074 infections since the pandemic began in March last year.

Meanwhile, some 160 new infections were also recorded.

“Caraga region has a remaining 2,027 active cases or 8.8 percent of the total Covid-19 cases recorded,” the DOH-13 said.

Only one new death was reported, raising the death toll to 685.

Of the new Covid-19 cases in the region, 17 were recorded in Agusan del Norte, 14 in Agusan del Sur, 34 in Surigao del Norte, and 27 in Surigao del Sur.

In the cities, a total of 37 new cases were also recorded in Butuan, nine in Cabadbaran, 15 in Surigao, four in Tandag, and three in Bislig.

Source: Philippines News Agency