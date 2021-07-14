﻿Caraga Covid-19 active cases down to 1.7K

The Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) on Wednesday reported there are only 1,783 active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the region.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH-13 said this is equivalent to 8 percent of the total number of infections since last year which has reached 23,408, after 96 new cases were recorded as of Tuesday.

This is a slight drop from 1,867 active cases reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the region’s recovery count has reached 20,922 with 175 new survivors, or 89 percent of the total number of cases.

Five new deaths were also reported, bringing the region’s death toll to 703 or 3 percent of the total number of infections.

“Of the total number of Covid-19 cases in Caraga, 64.9 percent are classified as asymptomatic, 31.8 are with mild symptoms, three percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical,” the DOH-13 said.

The agency also reported that from July 4 to 10, a total of 7,007 individuals in the region have undergone Covid-19 testing where 863 or 12 percent turned positive.

Meanwhile, 42 percent of the 57 ICU beds in the different medical facilities in the region are still available as of Tuesday, the agency said.

It added that 54 percent of the 454 isolation beds and 64 percent of ward beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients in the region are also available as of Tuesday.

Of the 37 ventilators in the different facilities, 68 percent are still available, the DOH-13 said.

A total of 179,351 individuals in the region are already vaccinated as of July 11, the agency added.

Source: Philippines News Agency