﻿Caraga cops seize 107 loose firearms in single-day ops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered an intensified crackdown against illegal firearms after police officers in the Caraga Region confiscated a total of 107 loose firearms in simultaneous operations on Friday.

“The police are ensuring the public’s safety by taking away loose firearms in hands of criminal elements, threat groups, and unauthorized individuals,” PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas said in a statement on Saturday.

In a report to Camp Crame, Police Regional Office-13 (Caraga Region) director, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said the operations resulted in the arrest of 70 suspects and the death of one individual.

The seized firearms include one 5.56-mm Galil rifle, two 9mm KG-9 submachine guns, a .30-caliber carbine; 32 .45-caliber pistols, three 9mm pistols, 54 .38-caliber revolvers, a .22-caliber rifle, and 13 shotguns.

The operations stemmed from 82 separate search warrants issued by the court.

Caramat said the simultaneous implementation of search warrants focusing on loose firearms aims to curtail the criminal capabilities of lawless elements in the Caraga.

Some of these search warrants were also focused on known supporters and affiliates of communist terrorist groups in support of “whole of nation” efforts under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency