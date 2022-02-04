﻿Caraga breaches 50K mark on Covid-19 recoveries

Cumulative recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the region now stand at 50,172, the Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) reported Wednesday.

“The total recoveries represent 88.4 percent of the total Covid-19 infections in Caraga that counts to 56,761 as the region registered 169 new cases on Tuesday,” the DOH-13 said.

The region has 4,631 remaining active cases as of Wednesday, or 8.2 percent of the total cases with 1,958 recorded deaths, the agency added.

DOH-13 pointed out that 49.70 percent of the active cases in the region are classified as asymptomatic; 44.37 percent with mild symptoms; while the remaining are either moderate or severe cases.

As the increase of infections continues, the DOH-13 also reported that only 20 percent of the 425 total isolation beds in the region remained available, as well as 35 percent of its 45 ICU beds.

It added that 36 percent of the 277 total ward beds are still available in the different isolation facilities in the region.

As of January 30, a total of 1,265,442 individuals in Caraga are fully vaccinated, or 43.72 percent of the total target population for vaccination.

So far, the DOH-13 has already administered 2,620,978 Covid-19 vaccines.

Source: Philippines News Agency