﻿Car thief nabbed, 3 vehicles recovered in HPG ops

A car thief was arrested while three vehicles were recovered in recent intensified anti-car theft operations by the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG).

In a statement Tuesday, HPG director, Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum said Jean Paoulo Santos, 41, was arrested in an operation in Taytay, Rizal around noon on Monday.

Santos was arrested based on information received by the HPG’s Regional Highway Patrol Unit – National Capital Region. He has an outstanding warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Law of 2016 issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 85.

Meanwhile, members of the HPG’s Special Operations Division (SOD) recovered three vehicles in separate operations in Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

SOD personnel retrieved two Toyota Innova cars with plate numbers CAO 6073 and NEG 5764 in Barangay San Antonio, Cavite and Santa Rosa, Laguna on Sunday, and a stolen tractor head with plate number NCK 2360 in Rosario, Batangas on Monday.

Tagum said the HPG would continue its relentless operations against car theft.

“With our 4-Point Program in full implementation nationwide, there will be absolutely no let-up in the HPG’s focus on pursuing its mandate as the nation’s Guardian of the Highways. Our core message right now is rather simple: the public’s safety is the goal, the carnapper is the target,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency