﻿CAR records 99.17% accomplishment in vax rollout

The Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) said the area has recorded 99.17 percent accomplishment in its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program.

Dr. Anachris Kilakil of the DOH-CAR, during the Regional Vaccination Operations Cluster (RVOC) meeting on Friday afternoon, said that as of March 25, there were 19,141 medical workers included in the A-1 group of priority who have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The region received a total of 19,300 Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines for the first dose of the priority list in the whole region.

Based on the report presented by Kilakil in the meeting, it shows that Abra was able to vaccinate 1,179 of those listed in the top priority list.

Apayao inoculated 1,697, Baguio City with 8,635, Benguet with 2,221, Ifugao has 1,138, Kalinga listed 1,816, and Mountain Province recorded 2,455.

She said the second dose of Sinovac vaccines will start its rollout on April 3.

Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, DOH-CAR assistant regional director said in a press conference on Thursday that the Cordillera region’s epidemic risk level in terms of the two-week growth rate is at moderate risk.

Per province, however, Abra and Ifugao are both in high-risk categories while Apayao, Baguio, Benguet, and Mountain Province are at moderate risk. Kalinga is at a low-risk level.

She also reported that the hospital care utilization rate of the region is currently at moderate risk with a 68.52 percent occupancy rate.

Pangilinan said 192 out of the 271 ward beds are occupied; 271 of 416 isolation beds are in use; 42 of the 49 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds are also occupied.

The doctor said that 22 of the 39 mechanical ventilators are also being used.

Based on the DOH-CAR Covid-19 tracker for March 25, CAR recorded 358 new Covid-19 cases and 142 new recoveries.

There are currently 2,284 active cases in the region — 1,146 are asymptomatic, 926 are mild symptomatic, 99 moderate, five are severe, one critical, and 107 for verification.

