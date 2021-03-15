﻿Canvassers reconvene for counting of Palawan plebiscite votes

The official counting of votes for the Palawan Plebiscite 2021 is set to begin as the Provincial Board of Canvassers (PBOC) reconvened on Sunday.

In a statement, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the Board reconvened at 2 p.m., one day after the plebiscite was successfully held.

It has received the certificate of canvass (COC) from the Municipality of Narra.

On Saturday, the PBOC initially convened at the Legislative Session Hall Building, Capitol Compound in Puerto Princesa City at 6 p.m. However, it did not receive any plebiscite return or certificate of canvass, and the board adjourned at 6:45 pm.

Under Resolution 10687, the PBOC shall meet continuously from day to day until the canvass is completed and may adjourn only for the purposes of awaiting the other plebiscite returns or certificates of canvass.

The board is composed of lawyer Urbano Arlando, Comelec Provincial Election Supervisor, chairman; lawyer Allen Ross Rodriguez, Provincial Prosecutor, vice-chairman; and lawyer Maricar Misa-tan of the Register of Deeds, as member.

The poll body said after the PBOC finishes canvassing the municipal certificate of canvass of votes of all the 23 municipalities of Palawan, it shall proclaim the results of the plebiscite.

The result of the referendum will determine whether or not the province of Palawan will be divided into three provinces, namely Palawan Oriental, Palawan del Norte and Palawan de Sur.

Republic Act 11259 ordered the holding of the plebiscite.

Source: Philippines News Agency