﻿Canadian national killed in CDO fire

A Canadian national has died in a fire that gutted the pad he was staying at in Barangay Bugo here, police said Monday.

Police identified the victim as Joseph William Morley Tweedie, 69, who was renting a pad at Zone 3, Bugo.

Initial police investigation showed a cigarette may have caused the fire as Tweedie was known to have been a smoker.

According to the Puerto police station, Tweedie died from a third-degree burn from the fire that started at around 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Senior Master Sergeant Ronelio Ubas, Puerto police investigator, said the victim was alone when the fire broke out, although he had a house help who usually came to the pad before lunchtime to do the cooking and other chores.

Ubas said the fire did not spread to the adjoining units, but the flames consumed all Tweedie’s belongings.

He said firefighters found the victim’s charred body on the bed, adding that Tweedie had a hard time walking due to a medical condition.

Ubas said initial information indicated that Tweedie was a retired teacher in Vancouver before arriving in the Philippines some 10 years ago. He said the victim had been going in and out of the country at least six times.

In interview with reporters, Paulo Buaya, the pad’s owner, said Tweedie insisted on spending his last days here than in his country of birth.

